‘We should have killed them’: Villarreal defender claims Arsenal lucky to escape with narrow loss in Europa League

La Liga side were 2-1 home winners in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final with the Gunners

Alex Pattle
Friday 30 April 2021 10:38
Villarreal defender Pau Torres tackles Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has admitted that his team let Arsenal off the hook in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

The hosts were 2-1 winners in Spain, taking the lead early through Manu Trigueros before Raul Albiol doubled the La Liga side’s advantage on the half-hour mark.

Nicolas Pepe pulled one back for Arsenal from the penalty spot in the second half, after team-mate Dani Ceballos was sent off and before ex-Spurs man Etienne Capoue was shown a red card for Villarreal.

They escaped alive,” Torres said at full-time, per Diario AS.

“It’s clear that we’ve won and it’s a good result, but seeing how the game went we should have killed them.

“I can’t explain what’s happened [in the second half]. We’ve had clear chances, they’ve found a penalty that I haven’t seen.”

In the Villarreal dugout was former Arsenal coach Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta’s predecessor in north London.

In the evening’s other semi-final first leg, Manchester United were 6-2 victors at home to Roma.

