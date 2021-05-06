Arsenal must mount a comeback, overcome their own patchy form and beat a former manager if they want to reach the Europa League final on Thursday night.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Villarreal in the semi-final first leg a week ago, with Nicolas Pepe netting what might yet prove to be a pivotal consolation from the penalty spot.

Mikel Arteta’s team have seen off Benfica, Olympiacos and Slavia Prague to reach the last four, while Villarreal beat Salzburg, Dynamo Kyiv and Dinamo Zagreb to progress to the semi-finals. Including the group stage, they have won 12 of their 13 Europa League matches this term, drawing the other one.

With Manchester United all-but-certain to be the other finalist, Arsenal will be hoping to beat Unai Emery’s side and make it an all-Premier League affair in the final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday, 6 May.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Gunners will be without Dani Ceballos after his red card in the first leg, while David Luiz is also sidelined through injury. Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette remain unlikely to feature from the start too, having only returned to full training on Tuesday.

Like Ceballos, Etienne Capoue was sent-off a week ago and will miss this game, suspended. Juan Foyth is a doubt after missing the weekend game, while Vicente Iborra is out.

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Xhaka; Elneny, Thomas; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka; Aubameyang

VIL - Rulli; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Chukwueze, Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros; Moreno, Alcacer

Odds

Arsenal - 10/11

Draw - 14/5

Villarreal - 18/5

Prediction

Villarreal to see out the job and Unai Emery to take a measure of personal revenge over an Arsenal team which remains wildly inconsistent and frustrating. Arsenal 1-2 Villarreal (2-4 agg).