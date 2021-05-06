Mikel Arteta is vying to reach a second cup final in as many seasons in charge at Arsenal, but to do so he’ll have to beat the man whose job he took at the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery took the Gunners to the Europa League final in Baku two years ago, losing to Chelsea on that occasion, but now he’s trying to knock out his old employers and take Villarreal to a trophy instead.

It was the Spanish side who triumphed 2-1 in the first leg, with Arteta admitting at the time he was relieved that the Gunners even still had a chance in this second leg after being outplayed for much of the encounter.

A big second-leg showing on home soil will be required if Arsenal are to follow up last season’s FA Cup final victory with a spot in the Europa League final this term, where the winners of this tie are almost certain to face Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday, 6 May.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Gunners will be without Dani Ceballos after his red card in the first leg, while David Luiz is also sidelined through injury. Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette remain unlikely to feature from the start too, having only returned to full training on Tuesday.

Like Ceballos, Etienne Capoue was sent-off a week ago and will miss this game, suspended. Juan Foyth is a doubt after missing the weekend game, while Vicente Iborra is out.

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Xhaka; Elneny, Thomas; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka; Aubameyang

VIL - Rulli; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Chukwueze, Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros; Moreno, Alcacer

Odds

Arsenal - 10/11

Draw - 14/5

Villarreal - 18/5

Prediction

Villarreal to see out the job and Unai Emery to take a measure of personal revenge over an Arsenal team which remains wildly inconsistent and frustrating. Arsenal 1-2 Villarreal (2-4 agg).