Mohamed Salah equaliser denies Arsenal victory against title rivals Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored in the 81st minute to rescue a 2-2 draw for Liverpool against Arsenal in a pulsating Premier League encounter at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka, absent from Arsenal’s last two games with a hamstring injury, scored the opener after just nine minutes before Virgil van Dijk hauled Liverpool level.

Mikel Merino then restored his side’s lead only for Salah to convert Darwin Nunez’s cross to deny the home side a win.

The thrilling draw leaves Liverpool second, a point behind table-toppers Manchester City, with Arsenal third, now five points off the pace.

In the past four league meetings between the heavyweights, Arsenal had opened the scoring within the opening 15 minutes, and that trend continued to leave the visitors on the ropes.

Ben White, operating at centre-back in place of the suspended William Saliba, played a long ball over the top of Liverpool’s defence and in a foot race between Saka and Andy Robertson, there was only going to be one winner.

Saka took one touch to control White’s pass before using a second to put himself in position to blast past a helpless Caoimhin Kelleher with his third.

It was a devastating finish from the England man, who, at 23 years and 52 days, became the youngest Arsenal player to bring up a half-century of Premier League goals.

The Reds delivered an emphatic reply just nine minutes later.

Arsenal, so often the wizards at corners, were provided a dose of their own medicine when Luis Diaz shook clear of Kai Havertz at the near post to flick on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner before Van Dijk outmuscled Thomas Partey to head home.

Arne Slot’s side might have hoped to build on their equaliser, but Arsenal assumed control.

Saka looked menacing every time he was on the ball and midway through the opening period he drifted in from the right, overpowering Robertson, who fell to the deck, only to hit his left-footed strike over the crossbar.

The home supporters wanted a penalty after Ibrahima Konate failed to deal with Leandro Trossard’s chipped ball to Martinelli with the Frenchman sliding in on the Arsenal winger. Referee Anthony Taylor waved away the appeals.

Slot was desperately urging his players up the pitch, but it was Arsenal who reclaimed their lead with just two minutes of the first half remaining.

Diaz fouled Partey and from Declan Rice’s pinpoint free-kick, Merino headed home his first goal in Arsenal colours. A lengthy VAR check for offside ensued, but the goal stood to provide the hosts with the advantage at the interval.

With the second half only a handful of minutes old, Arsenal’s injury problems took another twist when Gabriel limped off with a knee problem. Jakub Kiwior replaced the Brazilian to form a first-time partnership with White at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.

Liverpool were eager to exploit, with Alexander-Arnold firing two shots from range – both to no avail. Ryan Gravenberch then blasted high and wide before Salah’s curling cross was palmed away by David Raya with Darwin Nunez’s follow-up blocked.

Arsenal were under the pump and Jurrien Timber – a major injury doubt before the game – was substituted with 15 minutes remaining to provide teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly with only his second Premier League outing.

And Arsenal’s untested backline was exposed as Liverpool’s pressure took its toll. Neither Kiwior or Lewis-Skelly dealt with Alexander-Arnold’s ball over the top, and Nunez’s pull-back found Salah, with the Egyptian coolly slotting home.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus fired down Kelleher’s throat in the 88th minute before the Brazilian had the ball in Liverpool’s net two minutes later, but Taylor’s whistle had long-since blown after Havertz was adjudged to have fouled Konate in the build-up.

Seven minutes of stoppage time followed but both teams had to settle for a draw, with Liverpool likely to be the happier of the two sides.