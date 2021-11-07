Arsenal host Watford on Saturday as they look to continue their Premier League resurgence and target a spot in the top four.

The Gunners started the campaign in dreadful fashion, losing their opening three fixtures to Brentford, Chelsea, and Manchester City with zero goals scored and 11 conceded.

Mikel Arteta looked destined to be the first manager sacked this season but has overseen a significant turnaround in results and performances since then, with his side winning five and drawing two of their seven subsequent league matches.

Watford, on the other hand, are experiencing a very inconsistent period under new manager Claudio Ranieri, who has overseen 5-0 and 1-0 defeats at home to Liverpool and Southampton respectively, but also a thumping 5-2 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 2pm in the UK on Sunday 7 November, with the fixture taking place at Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Mikel Arteta has only one absentee right now, with Swiss central midfielder Granit Xhaka sidelined until the new year with a knee ligament injury. Kieran Tierney could be available again after an ankle injury but may have to wait for a start.

For Watford, defenders Kiko Femenia and Francisco Sierralta are both facing late fitness tests, which means starts are likely for Adam Masina and Craig Cathcart.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tavares; Partey, Sambi Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe; Lacazette.

Watford: Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Masina; Kucka, Sissoko, Cleverley; Sarr, King, Dennis.

Odds

Arsenal 5/12

Draw 43/10

Watford 17/2

Prediction

Arsenal haven’t lost since August and their resurgence should continue here against a side who have conceded 18 in ten matches. 3-0 to Arsenal.