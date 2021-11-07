Arsenal welcome Watford to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to continue their ascent up the Premier League table.

The Gunners are enjoying a surprising turnaround under manager Mikel Arteta after an atrocious start to the season saw them lose to each of Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City without scoring a single goal. But the home side are now unbeaten since August and through to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, and knocking on the door of the top four in the league.

Watford, meanwhile, won their first away fixture under new boss Claudio Ranieri in spectacular fashion two matchdays ago as they came from 2-1 down to beat Everton 5-2 at Goodison Park. The Italian has tasted defeat in his other two games in charge, though, at home to Liverpool and Southampton.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

Team news

Mikel Arteta has only one absentee right now, with Swiss central midfielder Granit Xhaka sidelined until the new year with a knee ligament injury. Kieran Tierney could be available again after an ankle injury but may have to wait for a start.

For Watford, defenders Kiko Femenia and Francisco Sierralta are both facing late fitness tests, which means starts are likely for Adam Masina and Craig Cathcart.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tavares; Partey, Sambi Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe; Lacazette.

Watford: Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Masina; Kucka, Sissoko, Cleverley; Sarr, King, Dennis.

Prediction

Arsenal haven’t lost since August and their resurgence should continue here against a side who have conceded 18 in ten matches. 3-0 to Arsenal.