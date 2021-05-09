Arsenal welcome West Brom to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners crashed out of the Europa League in midweek, falling to former-manager Unai Emery and Villarreal.

Mikel Arteta’s side simply did not create enough chances in a second leg in which they needed to score.

West Brom, who could officially return to the Championship with a loss, will want to inflict further pain on the north London outfit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 7pm BST at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 6:30pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Granit Xhaka is in contention to play after missing the draw with Villarreal, while Dani Ceballos is available. David Luiz is unlikely to feature as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club, while Branislav Ivanovic, Robert Snodgrass and Kieran Gibbs are out.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ryan, Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Ceballos, Willian, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, O’Shea, Townsend, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Robinson, Pereira, Diagne

Odds

Arsenal: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

West Brom: 6/1

Prediction

The Gunners will be deflated after their Europa League exit, but anything less than a win will raise the already intense pressure on Mikel Arteta. The Gunners will get a win here. 2-1 to Arsenal.