Arsenal face West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners were left mortified after a goalless draw at home to Villarreal was not enough to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

It means Manchester United will face Unai Emery’s side in the Europa League final, with questions being asked of Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, West Brom will look to avoid a fourth successive match without a win – the club will be relegated if they lose.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 7pm BST at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 6:30pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Granit Xhaka is in contention to play after missing the draw with Villarreal, while Dani Ceballos is available. David Luiz is unlikely to feature as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club, while Branislav Ivanovic, Robert Snodgrass and Kieran Gibbs are out.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ryan, Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Ceballos, Willian, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, O’Shea, Townsend, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Robinson, Pereira, Diagne

Odds

Arsenal: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

West Brom: 6/1

Prediction

The Gunners will be deflated after their Europa League exit, but anything less than a win will raise the already intense pressure on Mikel Arteta. The Gunners will get a win here. 2-1 to Arsenal.