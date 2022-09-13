New Arsenal signing Gio Queiroz joins Everton on loan

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Arsenal signing Gio Queiroz is to spend the 2022-23 season on loan at Everton following her move from Barcelona.

Barca last Friday announced agreement had been reached for the 19-year-old Brazil international to join the Gunners.

And Arsenal and Everton have now confirmed, with the deal complete, that Gio is heading to Merseyside on loan.

The winger had a loan spell at Levante last term, scoring 11 goals in 31 appearances. She made her senior debut for Madrid CFF aged 15 in 2018 before then moving on to Barcelona in 2020.

Capped 12 times, she was part of the Brazil squad that won July’s Copa America, alongside Arsenal defender Rafaelle Souza.

Gio told evertonfc: “I’m really proud to be joining Everton for the season. I have met the squad and it’s a great group in an amazing environment.

“This is going to be a year of development, to improve myself and get to know the league.

“We all know the WSL (Women’s Super League) is an exciting league with some of the best players in the world. I’m hoping to bring my own style and energy to the team and can’t wait to get started.”

Gio also said in a statement from Arsenal regarding that move: “I’m very excited. I know Arsenal is a great club - it’s one of the best clubs in Europe.

“All of the players here are very competitive and have a lot of experience, so I’m excited to learn from them and develop. Arsenal is a club that belongs at the top and with hard work we can make sure we are there.”