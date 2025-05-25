Ian Wright claims Women’s Champions League triumph saved Arsenal from ‘embarrassment’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian Wright believes Arsenal deserve a parade for winning the Women's Champions League after the "embarrassment" of the men's side failing to win any silverware.

Arsenal beat favourites Barcelona 1-0 at the Estadio Jose Alavade thanks to a 74th-minute goal from Stina Blackstenius which secured the Gunners their first European trophy in 18 years.

The men's side reached the semi-finals of the Champions League before losing out to Paris Saint-Germain and are set to confirm second place in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

"It's saved the club," former Arsenal striker Wright said on TNT Sports of the Women's Champions League triumph.

"The embarrassment of not winning anything this season when we've played so well with the men. The ladies have saved the club. We've got something to celebrate.

"They need a parade. They've beaten Barcelona in the Champions League. No-one gave them a chance - they average four goals a game.

"Everyone wrote them off. They deserve all the accolades they're getting because this is a magnificent achievement.

"Look how far it's come. I remember the Champions League being at Boreham Wood, and where they are now, Arsenal winning it. It's amazing."

Ian Wright was emotional after Arsenal won the Women’s Champions League ( Getty Images )

Wright admitted that his heart "went funny" as he watched on anxiously as Renee Slegers's side saw out seven minutes of added time to seal the win.

"I can't believe it," he added. "This is the first time I've watched a game where my heart went funny.

"When we scored, I was like, 'Oh my god, this is happening'. I'm delighted for them, no-one gave them a chance, especially after the last couple of games.

"I was worried, with the amount of goals we were conceding. Today, everybody did the job. That's what it needed against Barcelona.

"I thought it was going to be one of those games where we create the chances - that we might get punished for this. Because you have to punish this Barcelona side. In the end, I thought they didn't turn up, and you have to take advantage of that."

