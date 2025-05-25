Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ian Wright claims Women’s Champions League triumph saved Arsenal from ‘embarrassment’

Stina Blackstenius’s second half goal stunned favourites Barcelona in Lisbon

Sports Staff
Sunday 25 May 2025 09:26 BST
Comments
Arsenal women make history with thrilling Champions League triumph

Ian Wright believes Arsenal deserve a parade for winning the Women's Champions League after the "embarrassment" of the men's side failing to win any silverware.

Arsenal beat favourites Barcelona 1-0 at the Estadio Jose Alavade thanks to a 74th-minute goal from Stina Blackstenius which secured the Gunners their first European trophy in 18 years.

The men's side reached the semi-finals of the Champions League before losing out to Paris Saint-Germain and are set to confirm second place in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

"It's saved the club," former Arsenal striker Wright said on TNT Sports of the Women's Champions League triumph.

"The embarrassment of not winning anything this season when we've played so well with the men. The ladies have saved the club. We've got something to celebrate.

"They need a parade. They've beaten Barcelona in the Champions League. No-one gave them a chance - they average four goals a game.

"Everyone wrote them off. They deserve all the accolades they're getting because this is a magnificent achievement.

"Look how far it's come. I remember the Champions League being at Boreham Wood, and where they are now, Arsenal winning it. It's amazing."

Ian Wright was emotional after Arsenal won the Women’s Champions League
Ian Wright was emotional after Arsenal won the Women’s Champions League (Getty Images)

Wright admitted that his heart "went funny" as he watched on anxiously as Renee Slegers's side saw out seven minutes of added time to seal the win.

"I can't believe it," he added. "This is the first time I've watched a game where my heart went funny.

"When we scored, I was like, 'Oh my god, this is happening'. I'm delighted for them, no-one gave them a chance, especially after the last couple of games.

"I was worried, with the amount of goals we were conceding. Today, everybody did the job. That's what it needed against Barcelona.

"I thought it was going to be one of those games where we create the chances - that we might get punished for this. Because you have to punish this Barcelona side. In the end, I thought they didn't turn up, and you have to take advantage of that."

PA

