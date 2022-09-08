Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal get their Europa League campaign underway this evening at FC Zurich.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday.

But the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.

Arsenal have been drawn in Group A alongside Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 8 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the Arsenal team news?

Arsenal are still set to be without Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny while Emile Smith Rowe injured himself warming down at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Predicted Arsenal line-up

Arsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tierney; Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard; Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka

Odds

FC Zurich: 9/1

Draw: 21/4

Arsenal: 1/3