Arsenal face FC Zurich tonight as they open their Europa League campaign at the Swiss champions.

After a one-year absence, Mikel Arteta’s side are back in Europe after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last season.

Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Europa League on their last tournament appearance and this season are in a group with Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.

Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday but the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 8 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the Arsenal team news?

Arsenal are still set to be without Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny while Emile Smith Rowe injured himself warming down at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Predicted Arsenal line-up

Arsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tierney; Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard; Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka

Odds

FC Zurich: 9/1

Draw: 21/4

Arsenal: 1/3