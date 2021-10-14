Arsene Wenger likens Arsenal exit to ‘a funeral’ in new documentary

Arsene Wenger says leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge was “like a funeral” in a new documentary.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his reign and is hailed as a hero at the Gunners. One of his greatest achievements was leading the 2004 invincibles, where Arsenal went the entire league season without being defeated.

In his new documentary, titled Arsene Wenger: Invincible, he details his departure from the club. “You realise that the end of something is like a funeral,” he says.

At the time he said it wasn’t really “his call” to leave the club and it will be the first time he has opened up on the situation in the documentary.

The Gunners haven’t won the league since Wenger left, their last title victory coming in 2004, and have only won an FA Cup and Community Shield in Arsenal’s new era. Unai Emery took over from Wenger but poor results saw him replaced with Mikel Arteta in 2019.

Performances haven’t improved under Arteta with the club failing to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years last season.

The manager started the 21/22 season poorly, being bottom of the table before the first international break, but he has managed to rescue the campaign. The Gunners sit in 11th after three successive wins and a draw.

But the glory years under Wenger are yet to be replicated and fans can relive them in the documentary when it is released in November.