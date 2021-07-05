Arsene Wenger makes England ‘super favourites’ to win Euro 2020

Arsene Wenger has declared England “super favourites” to win Euro 2020 as Gareth Southgate’s side prepare for a semi-final against Denmark.

England topped their group before beating Germany 2-0 in the last 16 and thrashing Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-finals, and they return to Wembley – where they played four of their first five Euro 2020 games – for Wednesday’s last-four tie with the Danes.

If the Three Lions win against Denmark, they will be at Wembley again in Sunday’s final to take on either Spain or Italy.

And former Arsenal coach Wenger believes England should now go all the way and lift their first trophy since their 1966 World Cup triumph.

“Until now, they have kept the defence stable and improvised a bit up front,” Wenger told beIN sports, referencing England’s historic run to the semi-finals that has seen them go without conceding a goal.

“We have one innovation with Jadon Sancho, who has not played until [the quarter-finals],” Wenger continued.

“[Gareth Southgate] has not found the complete formula offensively, but they have not conceded a goal.

“To win a tournament, you need a stable defence. It’s not enough, but they have not conceded a goal so they are the super favourites to win.”

The potential opponents in the final are Spain – who have scored 12 goals, winning 5-0 against Slovakia and a 5-3 classic against Croatia along the way – and Italy, who have netted 11 times thus far.