Arthur Melo can reboot career at Liverpool after Juventus struggles, says Jurgen Klopp
Arthur joins Liverpool on loan having only made 24 Serie A starts in two seasons in Turin after he fell out of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool can reap the benefit of Arthur Melo’s difficult time at Juventus and thinks his new signing might suit his team more.
The Brazilian is awaiting international clearance and will not make his debut in Saturday’s Merseyside derby but could play in Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Napoli.
Arthur, who joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2020 in a swap deal valued at €72m, only made 24 Serie A starts in two seasons in Turin as he fell out of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans.
But Klopp said: “He is a really good footballer, we all know that. He has had a very exciting career already and he is still very young. He is coming in the best age. He brings rhythm. He is a really good passer, safe on the ball and really good in tight areas, so I like it a lot.
“Now it is like this, why can you loan a player like this? Because it didn’t work out 100 per cent at Juventus, but I like it because the potential is still there. We play differently from Juventus.”
Liverpool go to Goodison Park, where they are unbeaten since 2010, on Saturday, but while they won there 4-1 last year, they have drawn on eight of their last 11 visits.
“Tight games, pretty much all,” Klopp said. “It is a big fight. We cannot ignore that but we have to play football as well but that is the challenge. I think the Newcastle game was the perfect preparation as the game was super intense.
“I am involved in most of these draws [at Goodison]. The games were all different but a lot of fight. The more football you can put between these fighting moments the more you can get something from the game.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies