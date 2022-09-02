Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool can reap the benefit of Arthur Melo’s difficult time at Juventus and thinks his new signing might suit his team more.

The Brazilian is awaiting international clearance and will not make his debut in Saturday’s Merseyside derby but could play in Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Napoli.

Arthur, who joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2020 in a swap deal valued at €72m, only made 24 Serie A starts in two seasons in Turin as he fell out of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans.

But Klopp said: “He is a really good footballer, we all know that. He has had a very exciting career already and he is still very young. He is coming in the best age. He brings rhythm. He is a really good passer, safe on the ball and really good in tight areas, so I like it a lot.

“Now it is like this, why can you loan a player like this? Because it didn’t work out 100 per cent at Juventus, but I like it because the potential is still there. We play differently from Juventus.”

Liverpool go to Goodison Park, where they are unbeaten since 2010, on Saturday, but while they won there 4-1 last year, they have drawn on eight of their last 11 visits.

“Tight games, pretty much all,” Klopp said. “It is a big fight. We cannot ignore that but we have to play football as well but that is the challenge. I think the Newcastle game was the perfect preparation as the game was super intense.

“I am involved in most of these draws [at Goodison]. The games were all different but a lot of fight. The more football you can put between these fighting moments the more you can get something from the game.”