Ashley Cole joins Frank Lampard’s coaching staff at Everton
His new position at Everton will not impact his duties with England Under-21s, for whom Cole remains Lee Carsley’s assistant.
Ashley Cole is to join Frank Lampard’s backroom team at Everton
The 41-year-old has been named as first-team coach at Goodison Park and again sees Cole link up with his former Chelsea and England team-mate Lampard, who was confirmed as the Toffees’ new manager on Monday.
Cole retired as a player in 2019 after a brief spell playing under Lampard at Derby. He later took on a role as academy coach at Chelsea while Lampard was first-team manager at Stamford Bridge.
Lampard told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game.
“He is now a well-respected coach which has been recognised by his work with England Under-21s.
“He’ll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff.”
Cole will join a backroom team that includes Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson as assistant managers, Paul Clement as first-team coach, Chris Jones as first-team coach and head of performance, and Alan Kelly as goalkeeping coach.
Cole said: “I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton.
“The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together.”
