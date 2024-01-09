Asian Cup schedule, fixtures and every game’s start time
Everything you need to know ahead of the 18th edition of the quadrennial tournament
The top nations in Asia will be vying to triumph in the 18th edition of the Asian Cup.
Typically quadrennial, the tournament was delayed from 2023 due to high summer temperatures in Qatar and the host nation’s participation in last year’s Concacaf Gold Cup.
The Middle Eastern country replaced China as hosts and will be hoping to defend the crown they won for the first time in the UAE in 2019.
Japan and South Korea will also be among the favourites, while Tajikistan make their debut.
When is the Asian Cup?
The 2023 Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from 12 January to 10 February 2024.
Which teams have qualified?
Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon
Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India
Group C: Iran, UAE, Palestine, Hong Kong
Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam
Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain
Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Oman
Which stadiums are hosting fixtures?
Seven of the nine venues for the tournament were also used for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. The stadiums in use are:
- Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
- Lusail Stadium, Lusail
- Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
- Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
- Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
- Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
- Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
- Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
- Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Full Asian Cup schedule and kick off times (all GMT)
Friday, January 12
- Qatar vs Lebanon - 4pm
Saturday, January 14
- Australia vs India - 11:30am
- China vs Tajikistan - 2:30pm
- Uzbekistan vs Syria 5:30pm
Sunday, January 14
- Japan vs Vietnam - 11:30am
- UAE vs Hong Kong - 2:30pm
- Iran vs Palestine - 5:30pm
Monday, January 15
- South Korea vs Bahrain - 11:30am
- Indonesia vs Iraq - 2:30pm
- Malaysia vs Jordan - 5:30pm
Tuesday, January 16
- Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan - 2:30pm
- Saudi Arabia vs Oman - 5:30pm
Wednesday, January 17
- Lebanon vs China - 11:30am
- Tajikistan vs Qatar - 5:30pm
Thursday, January 18
- Syria vs Australia - 11:30am
- India vs Uzbekistan - 2:30pm
- Palestine vs UAE - 5:30pm
Friday, January 19
- Iraq vs Japan - 11:30am
- Vietnam vs Indonesia - 2:30pm
- Hong Kong vs Iran - 5:30pm
Saturday, January 20
- Jordan vs South Korea - 11:30am
- Bahrain vs Malaysia - 2:30pm
Sunday, January 21
- Oman vs Thailand - 2:30pm
- Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia - 5:30pm
Monday, January 22
- Qatar vs China - 3pm
- Tajikistan vs Lebanon - 3pm
Tuesday, January 23
- Australia vs Uzbekistan - 11:30am
- Syria vs India - 11:30am
- Hong Kong vs Palestine - 3pm
- Iran vs UAE - 3pm
Wednesday, January 24
- Japan vs Indonesia - 11:30am
- Iraq vs Vietnam - 11:30am
Thursday, January 25
- South Korea vs Malaysia - 11:30am
- Jordan vs Bahrain - 11:30am
- Kyrgyzstan vs Oman - 3pm
- Saudi Arabia vs Thailand - 3pm
Sunday, January 28
- R16 1: Group B winner vs third place Group A/C/D - 11:30am
- R16 2: Second place Group A vs second place Group C - 4pm
Monday, January 29
- R16 3: Group D winner vs third place Group B/E/F - 11:30am
- R16 4: Group A winner vs third place Group C/D/E - 4pm
Tuesday, January 30
- R16 5: Group B second place vs Group F second place - 11:30am
- R16 6: Group F winner vs Group E second place - 4pm
Wednesday, January 31
- R16 7: Group E winner vs Group D second place - 11:30am
- R16 8: Group C winner vs third place Group A/B/F - 4pm
Friday, February 2
- QF 1: Winner of R16 1 vs winner of R16 2 - 11:30am
- QF 2: Winner of R16 3 vs winner of R16 4 - 3:30pm
Saturday, February 3
- QF 3: Winner of R16 5 vs winner of R16 6 - 11:30am
- QF 4: Winner of R16 7 vs winner of R16 8 - 3:30pm
Tuesday, February 6
- SF 1: Winner of QF 1 vs winner of QF 2 - 3pm
Wednesday, February 7
- SF 2: Winner of QF 3 vs winner of QF 4 - 3pm
Saturday, February 10
- Final: Winner of SF 1 vs winner of SF 2 - 3pm
