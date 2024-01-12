Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The top nations in Asia will be vying to triumph in the 18th edition of the Asian Cup.

Typically quadrennial, the tournament was delayed from 2023 due to high summer temperatures in Qatar and the host nation’s participation in last year’s Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Middle Eastern country replaced China as hosts and will be hoping to defend the crown they won for the first time in the UAE in 2019. Japan and South Korea will also be among the favourites, while Tajikistan make their debut.

The tournament is going on at the same time as the Africa Cup of Nations, or Afcon.

Here's everything you need to know

When is the Asian Cup?

The 2023 Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from 12 January to 10 February 2024.

Which teams have qualified?

Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: Iran, UAE, Palestine, Hong Kong

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Oman

Which stadiums are hosting fixtures?

Seven of the nine venues for the tournament were also used for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. The stadiums in use are:

Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Lusail Stadium, Lusail

Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Full Asian Cup schedule and kick off times (all GMT)

Friday, January 12

Qatar vs Lebanon - 4pm

Saturday, January 14

Australia vs India - 11:30am

China vs Tajikistan - 2:30pm

Uzbekistan vs Syria 5:30pm

Sunday, January 14

Japan vs Vietnam - 11:30am

UAE vs Hong Kong - 2:30pm

Iran vs Palestine - 5:30pm

Monday, January 15

South Korea vs Bahrain - 11:30am

Indonesia vs Iraq - 2:30pm

Malaysia vs Jordan - 5:30pm

Tuesday, January 16

Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan - 2:30pm

Saudi Arabia vs Oman - 5:30pm

Wednesday, January 17

Lebanon vs China - 11:30am

Tajikistan vs Qatar - 5:30pm

Thursday, January 18

Syria vs Australia - 11:30am

India vs Uzbekistan - 2:30pm

Palestine vs UAE - 5:30pm

Friday, January 19

Iraq vs Japan - 11:30am

Vietnam vs Indonesia - 2:30pm

Hong Kong vs Iran - 5:30pm

Saturday, January 20

Jordan vs South Korea - 11:30am

Bahrain vs Malaysia - 2:30pm

Sunday, January 21

Oman vs Thailand - 2:30pm

Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia - 5:30pm

Monday, January 22

Qatar vs China - 3pm

Tajikistan vs Lebanon - 3pm

Tuesday, January 23

Australia vs Uzbekistan - 11:30am

Syria vs India - 11:30am

Hong Kong vs Palestine - 3pm

Iran vs UAE - 3pm

Wednesday, January 24

Japan vs Indonesia - 11:30am

Iraq vs Vietnam - 11:30am

Thursday, January 25

South Korea vs Malaysia - 11:30am

Jordan vs Bahrain - 11:30am

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman - 3pm

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand - 3pm

Sunday, January 28

R16 1: Group B winner vs third place Group A/C/D - 11:30am

R16 2: Second place Group A vs second place Group C - 4pm

Monday, January 29

R16 3: Group D winner vs third place Group B/E/F - 11:30am

R16 4: Group A winner vs third place Group C/D/E - 4pm

Tuesday, January 30

R16 5: Group B second place vs Group F second place - 11:30am

R16 6: Group F winner vs Group E second place - 4pm

Wednesday, January 31

R16 7: Group E winner vs Group D second place - 11:30am

R16 8: Group C winner vs third place Group A/B/F - 4pm

Friday, February 2

QF 1: Winner of R16 1 vs winner of R16 2 - 11:30am

QF 2: Winner of R16 3 vs winner of R16 4 - 3:30pm

Saturday, February 3

QF 3: Winner of R16 5 vs winner of R16 6 - 11:30am

QF 4: Winner of R16 7 vs winner of R16 8 - 3:30pm

Tuesday, February 6

SF 1: Winner of QF 1 vs winner of QF 2 - 3pm

Wednesday, February 7

SF 2: Winner of QF 3 vs winner of QF 4 - 3pm

Saturday, February 10