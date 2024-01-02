When does the Asian Cup start and which Premier League players are going?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Asian Cup is right around the corner, with the tournament set to get under way in Qatar on 12 January.

The hosts Qatar are also the reigning champions having beat Japan 3-1 in the final back in 2019. Japan are the most successful nation in the tournament’s history and the pre-tournament favourites look to go one better this time around and claim their fifth title.

Elsewhere, South Korea - led by talismanic captain and Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min - will look to win for the first time since 1960, while 2015 champions Australia will hope to build on their impressive showing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, also held in Qatar.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

When is it?

The tournament starts on 12 January and the final will take place on 10 February.

The opening match on Friday 12 January 2024 will see defending champions Qatar take on Lebanon at Lusail Stadium, in Lusail.

Where is it being played?

The matches will be played across nine stadiums in Al Khor, Lusail, Al Rayyan, Doha and Al Wakrah in Qatar.

Which Premier League players are playing?

Squads for the Asian Cup were finalised on 2 January. Here are the Premier League players that will be competing in the tournament:

Arsenal: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

Brentford: Ji-Soo Kim (Korea), Saman Ghoddos (Iran)

Brighton: Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)

Liverpool: Wataru Endo (Japan)

Tottenham: Son Heung-Min (South Korea)

Wolves: Hwang Hee-Chan (South Korea), Justin Hubner (Indonesia)

Odds:

Japan 9/4

South Korea 5/1

Australia 13/2

Iran 7/1

Saudi Arabia 7/1

Qatar 8/1