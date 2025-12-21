Asian Football Confederation to introduce new Nations League tournament
The AFC follows in the footsteps of the Confederation of African Football, which plans to introduce a similar tourmament in 2029
The Asian Football Confederation announced it will launch an AFC Nations League to boost competition among its member countries.
The move follows UEFA’s introduction of a Nations League in 2018, in which European national teams are divided into tiers and play during designated international windows.
Sunday’s announcement comes a day after the Confederation of African Football said it will start a similar tournament in 2029.
The AFC said it planned to use existing Fifa international breaks to run the tournament.
“The effective utilization of the Fifa international match windows has become increasingly challenging due to limited opponent availability, rising operational costs and logistical complexities, often diminishing the sporting value of international fixtures," the AFC said in a statement.
“These challenges have highlighted the need for a more structured, predictable and sustainable competition framework for National Teams and, following a comprehensive internal review and consultation process, the Confederation has decided in principle to introduce an AFC Nations League.”
“The AFC Nations League represents an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to support the development of our 47 member associations,” AFC general secretary Windsor John added.
UEFA’s Nations League was introduced to allow teams to play more games against similarly ranked sides, improving their chances of winning and developing.
The results also impact qualification for the European Championship and World Cup, improving the chances of qualification for major tournaments for lower-ranked teams.
Details on the format, timeline and implementation will be announced later after consultations with stakeholders, the AFC said.
AP
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks