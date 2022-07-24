Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aston Villa striker Wesley joins Levante on season-long loan

The frontman spent last season at Internacional in Brazil.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 24 July 2022 13:51
Aston Villa’s Wesley has joined Spanish side Levante on a season-long loan deal (Tim Goode/PA)
Aston Villa’s Wesley has joined Spanish side Levante on a season-long loan deal (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Archive)

Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined relegated Spanish side Levante on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old, a £22million signing from Club Brugge in June 2019, spent last season at Internacional in his native Brazil and will play in Spain’s Segunda Division for the 2022-23 campaign.

A statement on Villa’s official website read: “Aston Villa can confirm Wesley has joined Levante UD on loan until the end of the season.

“The striker had previously been on loan at Internacional in his native Brazil, but will now spend the 2022/23 campaign with the Spanish side.

“Wesley joined Villa in the summer of 2019, scoring five Premier League goals before his season was cut short through injury.

Recommended

“After a long spell on the sidelines, he spent time on loan at previous employers Club Brugge prior to his most recent stint in Brazil.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in