Aston Villa striker Wesley joins Levante on season-long loan
The frontman spent last season at Internacional in Brazil.
Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined relegated Spanish side Levante on a season-long loan deal.
The 25-year-old, a £22million signing from Club Brugge in June 2019, spent last season at Internacional in his native Brazil and will play in Spain’s Segunda Division for the 2022-23 campaign.
A statement on Villa’s official website read: “Aston Villa can confirm Wesley has joined Levante UD on loan until the end of the season.
“The striker had previously been on loan at Internacional in his native Brazil, but will now spend the 2022/23 campaign with the Spanish side.
“Wesley joined Villa in the summer of 2019, scoring five Premier League goals before his season was cut short through injury.
“After a long spell on the sidelines, he spent time on loan at previous employers Club Brugge prior to his most recent stint in Brazil.”
