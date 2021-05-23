Chelsea know they are one victory away from sealing a top-four finish in the Premier League and standing in their way are Aston Villa.

Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Leicester in what was effectively a play-off for a Champions League place heading into the final weekend, also gaining a measure of revenge for their FA Cup final defeat in the process.

Now they need to finish the job - but Dean Smith and assistant John Terry, formerly a Chelsea captain, will be aiming to see Villa end their own campaign on a positive note.

They saw off Tottenham in midweek and will now finish in 11th place regardless of the final day of the season - a significant improvement on surviving relegation with their last match a year ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 4pm on Sunday, 23 May along with all other Premier League games.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Action. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Ross Barkley has played his last game on loan as he cannot face his parent side. Matthew Cash, Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet are all out injured for Villa.

Chelsea will be missing N’Golo Kante in all likelihood, as they won’t want to risk him before the Champions League final. Kai Havertz is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

AVL - Martinez; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba; Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi; Watkins

CHE - Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic; Werner

Odds

Aston Villa - 6/1

Draw - 39/10

Chelsea - 11/21

Prediction

Chelsea to seal the deal and ensure a top-four finish - leaving them free to focus on winning the final on a high. Villa 1-3 Chelsea.