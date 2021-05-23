Aston Villa will play Chelsea this afternoon at Villa Park (Reuters)

Chelsea take on Aston Villa this afternoon in front a crowd in the West Midlands, as the Blues seek to seal a place in next season’s Champions League. Thomas Tuchel’s side have climbed the table since his arrival and now know just a win today will lock in their top-four spot, but a slip-up could prove costly with with Liverpool taking on Crystal Palace and Leicester hosting Tottenham. Villa meanwhile already know they will finish the season 11th and will be playing to put on a show for their fans.

“We will play 100%, no matter what, to win,” Tuchel told a news conference on Friday. “The side effect could be a crucial one but we don’t want to play this final to (qualify for) the Champions League. We put in so much hard work, quality into the last months. We want to finish the game on Sunday ... But I don’t think that when we arrive for the Champions League final that it would be in our heads to make it into the Champions League next season.”

Follow all the latest from the game below.