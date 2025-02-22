Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes continue as Aston Villa grab late win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Filip Jorgensen’s late howler in the Chelsea goal handed Aston Villa a Champions League qualification lifeline as they won 2-1 at Villa Park.

The Blues’ goalkeeping problems continued as Jorgensen inexplicably let Marcos Asensio’s saveable shot straight through his grasp in the 89th minute to give Villa a vital three points in the race for the top four.

Unai Emery’s men looked like falling short and drawing a third home game in a week as Asensio’s 57th-minute strike cancelled out Enzo Fernandez’s early opener.

But Jorgensen’s nightmare moment saw Villa earn a win which closes the gap on their opponents to one point, sitting just two behind Manchester City in fourth.

It was especially pleasing as Villa’s January loan signings combined, with both of Asensio’s goals created by Marcus Rashford and Emery will be hoping the pair can fire his side back into Europe next season.

For Chelsea, who switched to Jorgensen after a string of errors by Robert Sanchez, their slide continues. They have won just two of their last 10 games.

It had started so well for the visitors, with Pedro Neto the architect as they stormed into a ninth-minute lead.

The former Wolves winger beat Villa left-back Ian Maatsen and fired a dangerous ball across goal which Fernandez converted from two yards.

Villa had two quickfire chances to level but Ollie Watkins fluffed them both.

First, he was played in by Asensio, but a poor first touch took him wide and his shot was saved by the legs of Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen.

Then Maatsen’s cross found its way to the England striker at the far post but a snatched effort was blocked by Marc Cucurella.

Watkins kept trying and was again denied by Jorgensen’s legs as he slid onto Youri Tielemans’ cross, before slamming an effort from an acute angle into the side-netting.

Chelsea were on the back foot but still carried a threat, with a deflected shot from the largely anonymous Cole Palmer drifting just wide, while Christopher Nkunku forced Emiliano Martinez into a flying save from a curling effort.

Villa brought on Rashford at half-time to change the dynamic and it worked as he set up the 57th-minute leveller.

Matty Cash’s deep cross from the right made its way to the Manchester United loanee and he stabbed the ball across goal for Asensio to poke home.

The linesman’s flag immediately went up but VAR ruled Rashford was onside and the goal stood.

Palmer began to come into the game and he flashed an effort wide in the 70th minute before a big moment came soon after.

Moses Caicedo played Palmer through and as Villa goalkeeper Martinez came out and then retreated he slipped – but so did the England international and his eventual shot was cleared by Ezri Konsa.

Villa were pushing late on and Rashford slipped in Donyell Malen but Jorgensen stayed big and produced a big block.

But he turned from hero to villain from the resulting corner when he allowed Asensio’s tame shot through his hands.