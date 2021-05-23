Win and in: that’s the situation facing Chelsea now for their Champions League ambitions, as they prepare to face Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

The Blues beat Leicester City in midweek to steal a march on their rivals in the battle for a top-four finish, with three points at Villa Park completing the job.

Villa themselves saw off Tottenham in an impressive showing considering their campaign is effectively over; Dean Smith’s side won’t change position from 11th regardless of the result here.

Ollie Watkins needs one more goal to hit the tally of 15 in his debut top-flight season; Chelsea’s highest scorer in the league this term is Jorginho with just seven, with the strikes being much more shared around.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 4pm on Sunday, 23 May along with all other Premier League games.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Action. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Ross Barkley has played his last game on loan as he cannot face his parent side. Matthew Cash, Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet are all out injured for Villa.

Chelsea will be missing N’Golo Kante in all likelihood, as they won’t want to risk him before the Champions League final. Kai Havertz is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

AVL - Martinez; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba; Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi; Watkins

CHE - Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic; Werner

Odds

Aston Villa - 6/1

Draw - 39/10

Chelsea - 11/21

Prediction

Chelsea to seal the deal and ensure a top-four finish - leaving them free to focus on winning the final on a high. Villa 1-3 Chelsea.