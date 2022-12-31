Unai Emery maintains Emiliano Martinez will stay at Aston Villa beyond January

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unai Emery has ruled out allowing any of Aston Villa’s key players to leave in the winter transfer window.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez was reportedly of interest to Bayern Munich after winning the World Cup but manager Emery is adamant that, while he could allow fringe figures to go, Villa’s stars will remain at the club.

Emery is also considering making his first signings since replacing Steven Gerrard and said: “Now is coming the transfer window in January.

“The players are focused here but we are speaking about the possibility of some changes. We are going to decide in the next week about the possibility some players can leave and some players come.

“The important players I am not thinking they are going to leave.”

Emery also believes summer signing Diego Carlos could be fit to return in February after six months on the sidelines with a snapped Achilles.

The former Sevilla centre-back was hurt in his second appearance for the club, August’s win over Everton, but will resume full training soon.

Emery added: “It was a tough injury he had but he is close to start working with the team on the pitch. I think the next month in January we will not see him play. In February, he could be OK.”