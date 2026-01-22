Jadon Sancho on target as Aston Villa guarantee Europa League top-eight finish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa guaranteed themselves a top-eight finish in the Europa League after Jadon Sancho’s first-half header secured a 1-0 victory over Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Villa’s impressive European record went to new heights as they earned a sixth win from their seven matches this season and brought Fenerbahce’s unbeaten record at home to an end in the process.

Sancho opened his account in Villa colours to put the visitors in the driving seat in front of a loud Sukru Saracoglu atmosphere.

The Premier League side had to deal with several injury issues this week and their mettle was more than tested in the second period as goalkeeper Marco Bizot stepped up in the absence of Emi Martinez to make eight saves to keep their lead safe.

Morgan Rogers saw his goal scrubbed out for offside but they had a reprieve themselves when Kemer Akturkoglu thought he equalised, only for VAR to intervene for a second time.

Villa’s home match with RB Salzburg next week will be nothing more than a formality, knowing their place inside the round of 16 is safe.

Villa looked lively from the off, Rogers’ back heel fed Ollie Watkins but his goal-bound effort was blocked behind by Mert Muldur in their first real opening on goal.

Former Villa duo Jhon Duran and Marco Asensio linked up outside the area with a neat move and the latter sent an effort into the grasp of Bizot.

The noise inside the stadium fell silent as the away side hit the front in the 25th minute.

Some neat play ended at the feet of Matty Cash, who saw his cross flick off the head of Ismail Yuksek and nicely onto the head of Sancho, who nodded the ball beyond Ederson.

Villa ought to have doubled their advantage before the break as well. Rogers found Sancho, who sat a couple of defenders down and thought he would roll into an empty goal but Milan Skriniar produced a heroic block to keep the deficit at one.

Unai Emery’s side were keen to catch their Turkish opponents cold after the break as well, Tyrone Mings saw a snapshot go wide before Emi Buendia could not capitalise after taking the ball round Ederson.

Bizot produced a stunning save to keep Villa’s lead intact as he rushed out to stop substitute Talisca from point-blank range.

Both ends of the pitch were seeing action and Cash decided to have a crack from range which beat Ederson but ricocheted off the post.

Villa thought they got their second when Rogers bundled one over the line but Sancho fractionally mistimed his run before squaring it to his team-mate.

Bizot continued to be busy down the other end as he made two quick-fire saves to stop Talisca with his legs after denying Akturkoglu and a long-range effort from Yuksek.

It was Fenerbahce’s turn to have a goal chalked off through VAR as Akturkoglu saw an initial effort saved by Bizot and he tucked in the rebound but Duran was shown to be offside in the build-up as Villa held on for the win.