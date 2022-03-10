Steven Gerrard impressed by ‘controlled’ Aston Villa in win over Leeds

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard said “everyone delivered and I loved it” after his side dismantled Leeds in an impressive 3-0 Premier League win at Elland Road.

Philippe Coutinho’s opening goal in the 22nd minute helped douse a partisan home crowd and Villa added two more deserved goals in the second half through Matty Cash and Calum Chambers.

Leeds were roared on from the first whistle in head coach Jesse Marsch’s first home game in charge, but they were a clear second best all over the pitch against in-form Villa.

Gerrard said: “It’s not easy coming to a team with a change of manager. The crowd, the atmosphere, we had to control a lot of things tonight as well as delivering a performance.

“But I looked around my team and everyone delivered tonight. I loved it.”

Villa climbed up to ninth in the table after a third straight league victory and inflicted on Leeds a club record-equalling sixth straight league defeat.

“I can’t ask for anymore from the players,” Gerrard said. “I’m extremely proud of how they went about their work tonight.

I think we thoroughly deserved our win and we've done it with control. We dominated the majority of the game. Steven Gerrard

“I think we thoroughly deserved our win and we’ve done it with control. We dominated the majority of the game.

“We didn’t actually start either half as well as I wanted. That’s the only thing I’ve said to the players in terms of a negative.

“But once we settled into both halves, some of the football we played and how we dominated out of possession again, was a real plus.”

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa at the start of last week and his bid to keep the club in the top flight was dealt another big blow.

Jesse Marsch conceded he has work to do (PA) (PA Wire)

His first match in charge ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat at Leicester and he said he would not be getting much sleep after this latest setback.

The 48-year-old American said: “I’m not afraid of the moment and the situation. In some ways I like having my back against the wall.

“This business is not about how good you are when you’re good, it’s about how good you are when it’s really tough.

“Clearly we have a situation that is really tough. I’m not going to sleep a lot tonight, I can promise you that.

“But I will think carefully and make sure I regroup and help the team regroup, so on Sunday we can put in a much better performance.”

Leeds next face bottom club Norwich at Elland Road, while the last time they lost six consecutive league games was in February 2004. They went on to be relegated from the Premier League at the end of that season.

Marsch said his players had succumbed to the pressure in front of another full house at Elland Road.

He added: “I underestimated the stress of the moment from the players’ perspective.

“But it was clear from the beginning we lacked confidence and aggression in the match.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Elland Road crowd and I thought it was fantastic from the beginning.

“But I also could see the players want to do so well so badly for each other and for the club and fans, that it brings more pressure and stress on to their shoulders.”

Marsch confirmed Junior Firpo, carried off on a stretcher in the closing stages after a challenge with Emiliano Buendia, is likely to be sidelined for some weeks after sustaining a knee injury.