Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aston Villa take on Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League Group E on Thursday.

Villa sit second in the group, behind Legia only on goal difference, with both teams having nine points from their opening four matches.

That is in addition to an impressive domestic campaign that has seen them rise up to fourth in the table and only two points behind top-placed Arsenal.

But Legia got the better of Villa in the first match of the campaign, winning 3-2 in Poland.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw?

The Europa League Conference match takes place on Thursday 30 November at Villa Park, Birmingham with a kick off time of 8 pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 which can be streamed via the Discovery + app, with coverage starting at 7.45pm GMT.

Team news

Unai Emery said in the build up to the match that they were training with everyone, but might have to be careful ahead of the congested fixture schedule.

Emiliano Buendia, and Tyrone Mings remain on the long-term injured list.

Predicted line-up

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, P Torres, Digne, Bailey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, J Ramsey, Tielemans, Watkins

Odds

Aston Villa 1/4

Draw 7/2

Legia Warsaw 8/1

Prediction

Villa to win at home. Aston Villa 2-1 Legia Warsaw