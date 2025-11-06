Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel Aviv on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Europa League clash

Everything you need to know ahead of the tie at Villa Park

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 06 November 2025 07:17 GMT
(Peter Lous/PA Wire)

Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv meet at Villa Park in a Europa League tie that has become a matter of national debate.

It was announced last month that fans of the Israeli club would be blocked from attending after a local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) ruled the fixture high-risk following an assessment from West Midlands Police.

Police described the decision as "based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Uefa Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam".

Critics of the decision included Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer but the ban on travelling fans remains in place. Planned protests at the stadium include one by pro-Palestinian groups, while demonstrations in support of Israel may also occur.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv?

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviva is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 6 November at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Tyrone Mings is expected to be sidelined until 2026 after suffering a hamstring injury, but Youri Tielemans is back in training and may take a place on the Aston Villa bench.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Bogarde, Elliott; Sancho, Watkins, Malen.

Maccabi Tel Aviv XI: Mishpati; Asante, Shlomo, Camara, Revivo; Belic, Sissokho; Davida, Andrade, Varela; Peretz.

