Aston Villa vs Man City prediction ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Everything you need to know about the top-flight game

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 01 December 2021 07:16
"We will have the toughest game" against Gerrard's Villa

Manchester City will look to extend their winning run when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s team haven’t lost a match since their 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in October, which has meant they entered this gameweek just a point behind leaders Chelsea in the table.

It’s likely England defender John Stones will line up for City after missing their win over West Ham at the weekend due to illness.

Explaining Stones’ absence, Guardiola said: “We need a guy with a left foot. John was not quite well the last two days, a bit sick, a fever after PSG, a change for the other guys.”

Here’s all you need to know about Villa vs Man City.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8.15pm on Wednesday 1 December at Villa Park.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Amazon Prime, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm.

Team news

For Villa, Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore are out with injuries but Douglas Luiz is free to play the match after his red card was reduced to a yellow against Crystal Palace.

For City, Jack Grealish is unlikely to make his return to Villa Park due to injury, with Phil Foden and Ferran Torres also unlikely to start. Aymeric Laporte is suspended for the match after an accumulation of bookings, but John Stones should return.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Ings, Watkins.

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Odds

Aston Villa - 15/2

Draw - 1/3

Manchester City - 15/4

Prediction

Man City have started to peak at the right time and while Aston Villa have had back-to-back wins they will struggle against the defending champions. Pep Guardiola may not be focusing on the trophy yet, but City will start to turn the screw on their title defence in the coming weeks. Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester City.

