Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday amid the home team’s fine start under new coach Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard, who was appointed in November, has overseen victories over Brighton and Crystal Palace, but defending champions Man City pose an entirely different challenge.

Pep Guardiola’s side entered the gameweek one point behind leaders Chelsea, having beaten West Ham 2-1 at the weekend.

Here’s all you need to know about Villa vs Man City.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8.15pm on Wednesday 1 December at Villa Park.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Amazon Prime, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm.

Team news

For Villa, Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore are out with injuries but Douglas Luiz is free to play the match after his red card was reduced to a yellow against Crystal Palace.

For City, Jack Grealish is unlikely to make his return to Villa Park due to injury, with Phil Foden and Ferran Torres also unlikely to start. Aymeric Laporte is suspended for the match after an accumulation of bookings, but John Stones should return.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Ings, Watkins.

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Odds

Aston Villa - 15/2

Draw - 1/3

Manchester City - 15/4

Prediction

Man City have started to peak at the right time and while Aston Villa have had back-to-back wins they will struggle against the defending champions. Pep Guardiola may not be focusing on the trophy yet, but City will start to turn the screw on their title defence in the coming weeks. Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester City.