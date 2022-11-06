Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United will look to climb into the top four of the Premier League this afternoon as they take on Aston Villa.

United entered this gameweek unbeaten in nine games and in fifth spot in the top flight, one point behind high-flying Newcastle and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Villa will have new coach Unai Emery on the sidelines for the first time since the Spaniard replaced Steven Gerrard, as the team seek to put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

United were 1-0 winners against Real Sociedad in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, after beating West Ham by the same scoreline in the Premier League last Sunday. Villa, meanwhile, were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle last time out but put four past Brentford in an impressive win in their previous outing.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The game will take place at 2pm GMT on Sunday 6 November.

How can I watch it?

The match will not air live in the UK, but you can follow live updates with Indy Sport.

What is the team news?

Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara and Ludwig Augustinsson remain long-term absentees for Villa, who are otherwise in decent shape. It remains to be seen whether Emery will shake up the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane will miss out for United again, the centre-back’s injury preventing him from playing until the World Cup at least. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the last minute of his side’s win over West Ham.

Predicted line-ups

Alejandro Garnacho netted the only goal of United’s win against Real Sociedad (Getty Images)

Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Watkins, Bailey, Buendia, Ings.

United: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Elanga, Rashford, Garnacho, Ronaldo.

Odds

Villa – 12/5

Draw – 5/2

United – 11/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Villa fans will hope their side display the sort of bump that teams often do under a new manager. If Villa can’t manage that, however, another comfortable loss may be incoming. Our prediction is that Sunday’s performance and result may lie somewhere in between. Villa 0-1 United.