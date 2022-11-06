Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United will look to make it 10 games unbeaten as they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Erik ten Hag’s side were 1-0 victors over West Ham in the top flight last week and saw off Real Sociedad by the same scoreline this Thursday, keeping their promising run going as they now look to enter the Premier League top four.

The Red Devils entered this gameweek in fifth spot in the league, one point behind Newcastle with a game in hand, while Villa’s focus is on impressing new boss Unai Emery and pulling away from the relegation zone.

Villa were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle last time out but put four past Brentford in an impressive win in their previous outing, and Emery will seek to achieve more stability than the side had under Steven Gerrard.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The game will take place at 2pm GMT on Sunday 6 November.

How can I watch it?

The match will not air live in the UK, but you can follow live updates with Indy Sport.

What is the team news?

Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara and Ludwig Augustinsson remain long-term absentees for Villa, who are otherwise in decent shape. It remains to be seen whether Emery will shake up the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane will miss out for United again, the centre-back’s injury preventing him from playing until the World Cup at least. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the last minute of his side’s win over West Ham.

Predicted line-ups

Alejandro Garnacho netted the only goal of United’s win against Real Sociedad (Getty Images)

Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Watkins, Bailey, Buendia, Ings.

United: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Elanga, Rashford, Garnacho, Ronaldo.

Odds

Villa – 12/5

Draw – 5/2

United – 11/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Villa fans will hope their side display the sort of bump that teams often do under a new manager. If Villa can’t manage that, however, another comfortable loss may be incoming. Our prediction is that Sunday’s performance and result may lie somewhere in between. Villa 0-1 United.