Manchester United travel to the Midlands to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils booked their place in the Europa League final on Thursday as a 3-2 loss in Rome secured an 8-5 aggregate win over Roma.

United’s last Premier League match was postponed after fans stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in protest at the owners.

Meanwhile, Villa defeated Everton at Goodison Park last time out, with Anwar El Ghazi scoring a late winner.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2:05pm BST at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 1pm.

What is the team news?

Villa captain Jack Grealish returned to training but will not be ready for the visit of Manchester United, while Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet remain out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated he will heavily rotate his side as United endure four matches in eight days. Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are all out.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins

Manchester United: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Rashford, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Cavani

Odds

Aston Villa: 7/2

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United: 4/5

Prediction

Villa have threatened some of the Premier League’s top sides in recent weeks, and they could scare a United team with eyes elsewhere – but the Red Devils will grind out a win. 2-1 to Manchester United.