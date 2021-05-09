Aston Villa face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

A double from Edinson Cavani extinguished any hopes of a Roma comeback in the Europa League semi-final, as a 3-2 loss on the night secured an 8-5 aggregate win.

United will face Villarreal in the final, who defeated Arsenal 2-1 over two legs.

Meanwhile, Villa can move ahead of the Gunners with a win over the Red Devils.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2:05pm BST at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 1pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Villa captain Jack Grealish returned to training but will not be ready for the visit of Manchester United, while Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet remain out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated he will heavily rotate his side as United endure four matches in eight days. Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are all out.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins

Manchester United: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Rashford, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Cavani

Odds

Aston Villa: 7/2

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United: 4/5

Prediction

Villa have threatened some of the Premier League’s top sides in recent weeks, and they could scare a United team with eyes elsewhere – but the Red Devils will grind out a win. 2-1 to Manchester United.