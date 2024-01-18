Jump to content

Aston Villa close in on Unai Emery’s No.1 January target

Villa have launched a bid for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Thursday 18 January 2024 20:05
<p>The Villa boss was impressed by the 21-year-old during their FA Cup clash </p>

The Villa boss was impressed by the 21-year-old during their FA Cup clash

(PA)

Aston Villa have made an offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, with the 21-year-old forward Unai Emery’s priority for this window.

The player is keen to test himself at Premier League level, having quickly developed in Michael Carrick’s burgeoning side.

Emery has admired Rogers for a while, having been further impressed with the versatile attacker when Villa played Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Villa’s business this window has been constrained due to Profit and Sustainability regulations, but Emery is prepared to use their available budget to go with Rogers. It is now a case of striking the right deal with Middlesbrough.

Rogers only went to the club from Manchester City in the summer, but his evolution has been that pronounced.

