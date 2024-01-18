Aston Villa close in on Unai Emery’s No.1 January target
Villa have launched a bid for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa have made an offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, with the 21-year-old forward Unai Emery’s priority for this window.
The player is keen to test himself at Premier League level, having quickly developed in Michael Carrick’s burgeoning side.
Emery has admired Rogers for a while, having been further impressed with the versatile attacker when Villa played Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.
Villa’s business this window has been constrained due to Profit and Sustainability regulations, but Emery is prepared to use their available budget to go with Rogers. It is now a case of striking the right deal with Middlesbrough.
Rogers only went to the club from Manchester City in the summer, but his evolution has been that pronounced.
