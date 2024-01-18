Aston Villa close in on Unai Emery’s No.1 January target

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aston Villa have made an offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, with the 21-year-old forward Unai Emery’s priority for this window.

The player is keen to test himself at Premier League level, having quickly developed in Michael Carrick’s burgeoning side.

Emery has admired Rogers for a while, having been further impressed with the versatile attacker when Villa played Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Villa’s business this window has been constrained due to Profit and Sustainability regulations, but Emery is prepared to use their available budget to go with Rogers. It is now a case of striking the right deal with Middlesbrough.

Rogers only went to the club from Manchester City in the summer, but his evolution has been that pronounced.