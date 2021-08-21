Aston Villa are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing start when they welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s side suffered a 3-2 defeat against newly promoted Watford in their opener last weekend as they settle into a new era, with Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey all making their debuts.

Newcastle also came out on the wrong side of a high-scoring affair, twice squandering a lead against West Ham as they fell to a 4-2 defeat.

The Magpies will be boosted by the return of Joe Willock, though, after his spectacular run while on loan last season. The 22-year-old has now made his move permanent, joining for a fee in the region of £25m, but was not registered in time to feature last weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the match and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 3pm on Saturday 21 August at Villa Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast on television in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. However, you can follow live updates on The Independent’s matchday blog.

What is the team news?

Aston Villa remain without Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet while Bertrand Traore is a major doubt due to a hamstring injury. However, Douglas Luiz should return to the starting line-up after a rest period following his gold medal-winning campaign with Brazil at the Olympics. Leon Baily may make his full debut after a promising cameo off the bench, although Ollie Watkins is more likely to be a substitute as he returns from a knee injury, meaning Danny Ings will start up front.

Newcastle could be without both goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow, with the former injured and the latter recovering from Covid-19. Paul Dummett remains sidelined and Jonjo Shelvey is struggling with a calf issue, but Jamaal Lascelles should return to the starting line-up. Joe Willock should feature after completing his £25m move from Arsenal.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Ings

Newcastle: Woodman; Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Almiron, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin

What are the odds?

Aston Villa - 4/5

Draw - 11/4

Newcastle - 10/3

Prediction

Although Villa come into the fixture as clear favourites, Dean Smith’s side are still settling into a new era and victory against Newcastle is unlikely to prove a simple task. Joe Willock will inject a sense of urgency into the Magpies’ midfield and Allan Saint-Maximin provided a great threat against West Ham. Together, they can inspire Newcastle to a point. Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle.