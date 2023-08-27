Aston Villa team bus attacked after win at Burnley

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Villa’s team bus has been attacked after their Premier League match against Burnley

A brick was thrown at the bus, which struck the windscreen and damaged the vehicle, police said. Officers said it was too early to say whether the attack was targeted, but added that it was “nothing but good fortune” that no-one was seriously injured or killed.

Burnley football club said they were “saddened and dismayed” after learning about the attack.

The incident took place at junction 10 on the M65 motorway after Sunday’s match.

Villa played their Premier League fixture away at Burnley earlier today and won 3-1 at Turf Moor.

Burnley football club said they were “relieved to hear nobody was hurt in the incident.”

They added: “We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible.”

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has a shot at goal during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. (PA)

Police have issued an appeal to drivers for dashcam footage after a brick was thrown from a footbridge at the Aston Villa team bus, causing “damage” to the vehicle.

Supt Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said: “This incident occurred when a great deal of traffic was leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa. It is nothing but good fortune that the brick didn’t cause more damage, or result in somebody being seriously injured or even killed.”

“We cannot say at this point whether this was a targeted attack but enquiries are ongoing and this will form part of our investigation.

“We are now determined to find the person or people responsible and are asking for anyone with information to get in touch. If you have any information or dashcam which can help us, please contact us as soon as possible.”