Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard’s side have lost their last three league games in succession, leaving them in the bottom half of the table. However, they can still have a telling impact on the top-four race.

Spurs currently sit in the coveted fourth spot for next season’s Champions League courtesy of goal difference but have played one match more than Arsenal, with whom they are level on points.

Antonio Conte’s side do have the momentum over their rivals, though. Harry Kane inspired Spurs to an impressive 5-1 victory over Newcastle last weekend, while Arsenal stumbled to a damning 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 9 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Danny Ings and Lucas Digne are both expected to be available while there are doubts over Kortney Hause. Marvelous Nakamba is ruled out.

Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon are both doubts while Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp are ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Aston Villa - 21/10

Draw - 5/2

Tottenham - 6/5

Prediction

Tottenham have been up and down this season but their minds have been focussed by the top-four race in recent weeks. They should have too much for Villa. Villa 1-3 Spurs.