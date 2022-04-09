Is Aston Villa vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s match

Tom Kershaw
Saturday 09 April 2022 06:45
Comments
Tottenham’s incredible record at Villa Park

Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to maintain their momentum in the top-four race when they travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

Antonio Conte’s side surged to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Newcastle last weekend before Arsenal stumbled to a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

That left Spurs in fourth place, level on points with Arsenal and with a superior goal difference. Mikel Arteta’s side do still have one game in hand, though, meaning Tottenham cannot afford any slip-ups.

Villa come into the fixture on a disappointing run of form, having lost their last three league games in succession.

Here is everything you need to know:

Recommended

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 9 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Danny Ings and Lucas Digne are both expected to be available while there are doubts over Kortney Hause. Marvelous Nakamba is ruled out.

Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon are both doubts while Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp are ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Aston Villa - 21/10

Draw - 5/2

Tottenham - 6/5

Recommended

Prediction

Tottenham have been up and down this season but their minds have been focussed by the top-four race in recent weeks. They should have too much for Villa. Villa 1-3 Spurs.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in