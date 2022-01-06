Steven Gerrard ‘calls Philippe Coutinho’ about Aston Villa loan

The Premier League race is heating up for the signature of Coutinho’s Brazil team-mate Bruno Guimaraes

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 06 January 2022 07:12
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly asked Philippe Coutinho about coming to Villa Park on loan. The pair played together at Liverpool, with the Brazilian leaving the Reds in 2018 to join Barcelona. The Mirror, which cites Spanish outlet El Partidazo de Cope, says Gerrard has made contact regarding his former team-mate and a short-term deal to bring the playmaking 29-year-old to the West Midlands is in the works.

The Standard has Everton entering the race to sign Coutinho’s fellow Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes. But the Toffees will have to compete with Arsenal and Newcastle for the 24-year-old midfielder’s signature, while the paper reports Lyon are reluctant to let their player leave.

Ruben Neves, 24, could be heading to a new home in the north west. The Sun says Manchester United want to sign the Wolves and Portugal midfielder this month.

Barcelona have reportedly offered Samuel Umtiti to Newcastle on a potential loan deal with an option to buy. The Mail reports the France centre-back, 28, could find himself at St James’ Park after the Magpies’ bid for Sven Botman was rejected.

Neco Williams: Sky Sports says Liverpool could allowed the Wales defender, 20, to leave the club in January.

Sergino Dest: Barcelona’s United States full-back, 21, could be snapped up during the transfer window by Chelsea, reports the Star.

Aaron Ramsey: The 31-year-old Wales midfielder is on the verge of quitting Juventus, according to Sky, and boss Massimiliano Allegri has said he is an “outgoing player”.

