Tyrone Mings convinced Aston Villa on right track under new boss Unai Emery

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyrone Mings insists Aston Villa are on the right track under Unai Emery.

They go to Tottenham on New Year’s Day sitting 12th in the Premier League.

Boxing Day’s 3-1 defeat by Liverpool marked Villa’s return to action after the World Cup and Mings feels they are in good shape following Emery’s appointment in November.

“We have a healthy learning environment here, so it’s not catastrophic if we lose – it’s more about, ‘how can we be better against Tottenham?’,” said the defender.

“Whatever the result against Tottenham, it will be, ‘how can we learn from that and be better against Wolves?’.

“The season is so long. The manager has a lot of experience in winning games, losing games and being in different positions, whether it be at the top of leagues or in the middle.

“He has a lot of experience that he can give us, in terms of not being too high or too low.

“Whenever you lose in the Premier League, you always want to get back out and get a win or a point in the next game.”

Emi Martinez is expected to return after missing the Liverpool defeat following Argentina’s World Cup win while Jacob Ramsey and Diego Carlos are out.

Mings added on the club’s official website: “These are the teams we want to be challenging against in the table.

“Liverpool have been on the journey of trying to perfect what their manager wants a lot longer than we have, so it was good to test ourselves against them.

“They’re one of the best teams in the world. We felt confident going into the game with what we’d done in the warm-up games and the ideas we wanted to implement from the manager.

“It still feels like we’re in a good place. It was a great opportunity to get straight back into it against one of the best teams in the world in a competitive fixture and show where we were.”