Aston Villa vs Leicester team news and predicted line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Leicester have struggled at the start of this season to maintain the level of performance they have managed for the last two campaigns under Brendan Rodgers.
The Northern Irishman’s side currently sit 10th in the table following their draw with Southampton in midweek.
But they can throw themselves back into the Premier League top four race with a victory against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.
It is set to be a teacher vs student clash as Steven Gerrard’s Villa come up against Rodgers’ Leicester - the man who coached Gerrard at Liverpool several years ago.
When is Aston Villa vs Leicester?
The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 5 December.
How can I watch it?
Watford vs Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports website and Sky Go app.
What is the team news?
Villa boss Gerrard has confirmed that Leon Bailey is set to be out for a few weeks after being forced off with a thigh injury against Man City in midweek.
Leicester are set to be without midfielder Youri Tielemans and full-back Ricardo Pereira, but other than that Brendan Rodgers is expected to have everyone else available.
Predicted line-ups
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Nakamba, J. Ramsey, McGinn; El Ghazi, Watkins, Buendia.
Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.
Odds
Aston Villa - 31/21
Draw - 5/2
Leicester - 47/23
Prediction
Aston Villa will have been proud of their showing against Manchester City despite going down 2-1 in front of their home fans. Gerrard has the opportunity to make this a third win from four games against a Leicester side who are currently widely inconsistent. 2-1 Aston Villa.
