Manchester United face Atalanta on Tuesday night as they look to secure two victories in a row for the first time since early September.

The Red Devils lead UEFA Champions League Group F by two points ahead of Villarreal as things stand and can take a significant step to reaching next year’s knockout stages as group winners with a win in Bergamo against Gianpiero Gasperini’s side.

The Italians led 2-0 in the first-half at Old Trafford a fortnight ago before a United turnaround secured the points, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s late goal proving the difference ultimately.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s game:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Atalanta vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Team news

Raphael Varane returned to action after recovering from a calf injury in the victory over Tottenham on Saturday evening, giving Solskjaer an almost fully fit squad, with Anthony Martial’s lack of match fitness the only current issue.

The Norwegian switched to a 3-5-2 shape in North London as he sought to instil some stability in his defence after the chastening 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, and could either stick with the change or revert to 4-2-3-1 here.

Atalanta have a number of long-term absentees including the Germany wing-back Robin Gosens, who will remain out until December with a hamstring injury, and Italian midfielder Matteo Pessina. Veteran centre-half Rafael Toloi is touch-and-go for this one.

Predicted line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; Lovato, Demiral, De Roon; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Ilicic, Pasalic; Zapata.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Odds

Atalanta 7/4

Draw 2/4

Manchester United 29/20

Prediction

Despite United’s troubles, Atalanta’s openness and gung-ho approach to defending should play into the away side’s hands. Expect goals again. 3-1 to United.