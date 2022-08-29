Jump to content
Gorka Guruzeta bags brace as Athletic Bilbao ease to win over struggling Cadiz

Sergio’s side seemingly face another uphill battle following this latest 4-0 reverse.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 29 August 2022 23:20
Gorka Guruzeta scored his first goals for Athletic Bilbao as they won at Cadiz (Press In Photo Sport Agency/Alamy/PA)
Gorka Guruzeta scored his first goals for Athletic Bilbao as they won at Cadiz (Press In Photo Sport Agency/Alamy/PA)

Cadiz’s poor start to the LaLiga season continued as they were soundly beaten at home by Athletic Bilbao to remain without a point or a goal from their opening three games.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Sergio’s side seemingly face another uphill battle following this latest 4-0 reverse.

Inaki Williams broke the deadlock after capitalising on a defensive error before the Bilbao striker saw a penalty saved by Jeremias Ledesma.

Summer signing Gorka Guruzeta replaced Williams in the second half and promptly opened his account for the club, doubling the lead with a fine strike.

He would add a second in stoppage-time after Alex Berenguer Remiro’s effort had already secured the points for the visitors, who remain unbeaten.

A neat finish from substitute Antoine Griezmann was enough for Atletico Madrid to win 1-0 at Valencia.

The France forward curled home the winner after 66 minutes after Yunus Musah’s fine first-half strike for the hosts was chalked off by VAR for a foul in the build-up.

