Is Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the quarter-final second leg

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 17 April 2025 07:16 BST
Athletic Bilbao host the second leg of their tie with Rangers
Athletic Bilbao host the second leg of their tie with Rangers (Getty Images)

The Europa League quarter-final between Athletic Bilbao and Rangers FC remains in the balance as the Basque club host the second leg.

Rangers clung on for a 0-0 draw at Ibrox last week despite Robin Propper’s dismissal early on, aided by a mad few minutes in the second half that saw the visitors have a goal chalked off by VAR and then miss from the penalty spot.

Athletic are going well in La Liga and will be confident of progressing here in front of home fans, but the Scottish side have a good recent history in this competition.

With their Scottish Premiership hopes long gone, interim boss Barry Ferguson will hope their European run can be extended.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers?

The quarter-final second leg is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 17 April at the San Mames in Bilbao.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Inaki Williams is a doubt for Athletic Bilbao after suffering a hamstring problem, perhaps leaving Alex Berenguer to deputise on the wing.

Robin Propper is suspended for Rangers after his sending off, though John Souttar and Mohamed Dimonade are back available having served their one-match bans. Souttar, Vaclav Cerny, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz have been carrying knocks but Barry Ferguson is hopeful he will be able to call on the quartet. Liam Kelly should keep his place in goal.

Predicted line-ups

Athletic XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Sancet, N Williams; Sannadi.

Rangers XI: Kelly; Sterling, Souttar, Balogun; Tavernier, Barron, Raskin, Yilmaz; Cerny, Dessers, Hagi.

Odds

Athletic Bilbao win 2/5

Draw 4/1

Rangers win 7/1

