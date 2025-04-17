Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Europa League quarter-final between Athletic Bilbao and Rangers FC remains in the balance as the Basque club host the second leg.

Rangers clung on for a 0-0 draw at Ibrox last week despite Robin Propper’s dismissal early on, aided by a mad few minutes in the second half that saw the visitors have a goal chalked off by VAR and then miss from the penalty spot.

Athletic are going well in La Liga and will be confident of progressing here in front of home fans, but the Scottish side have a good recent history in this competition.

With their Scottish Premiership hopes long gone, interim boss Barry Ferguson will hope their European run can be extended.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers?

The quarter-final second leg is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 17 April at the San Mames in Bilbao.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Inaki Williams is a doubt for Athletic Bilbao after suffering a hamstring problem, perhaps leaving Alex Berenguer to deputise on the wing.

Robin Propper is suspended for Rangers after his sending off, though John Souttar and Mohamed Dimonade are back available having served their one-match bans. Souttar, Vaclav Cerny, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz have been carrying knocks but Barry Ferguson is hopeful he will be able to call on the quartet. Liam Kelly should keep his place in goal.

Predicted line-ups

Athletic XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Sancet, N Williams; Sannadi.

Rangers XI: Kelly; Sterling, Souttar, Balogun; Tavernier, Barron, Raskin, Yilmaz; Cerny, Dessers, Hagi.

Odds

Athletic Bilbao win 2/5

Draw 4/1

Rangers win 7/1

