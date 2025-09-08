Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez suspended for 10 months after failed doping test

Alvarez unintentionally ingested a banned substance in medicine used to treat hair loss

Will Castle
Monday 08 September 2025 11:50 BST
Yeray Alvarez has been suspended for 10 months
Yeray Alvarez has been suspended for 10 months (Getty Images)

Athletic Bilbao centre-back Yeray Alvarez has been suspended for 10 months after failing a doping test following his club’s Europa League loss to Manchester United.

The 30-year-old Spaniard tested positive for Canrenone, a substance prohibited in and out of competition, after Bilbao's 3-0 home defeat by the Red Devils in the semi-finals of Europe’s second-tier club competition in May.

Alvarez, who voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension on 2 June, said in July that he unintentionally ingested a banned substance in medicine used to treat hair loss. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2016 and said he had been taking the medicine as part of his treatment for alopecia.

Yeray Alvarez said in July that he unintentionally ingested a banned substance in medicine used to treat hair loss
Yeray Alvarez said in July that he unintentionally ingested a banned substance in medicine used to treat hair loss (Getty Images)

"At its meeting on 19 August 2025, the relevant Uefa disciplinary body decided to suspend the player for 10 months, starting from the date of the provisional suspension (2 June 2025) and ending on 2 April 2026, for committing a non-intentional anti-doping rule violation," Uefa said.

"In accordance with Article 10.14.2 of the Uefa Anti-Doping Regulations, the player may return to train with a team or use the facilities of a club in the last two months of his period of ineligibility, i.e. as of 2 February 2026."

Alvarez came through Bilbao's youth academy and has made 257 appearances in all competitions for the senior team.

Additional reporting from Reuters

