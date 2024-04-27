Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Atletico Madrid’s win marred by alleged racism of Bilbao forward Nico Williams

The match was briefly halted after Williams drew attention to alleged racist sounds coming from the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano crowd.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 28 April 2024 00:00
Nico Williams scored after being allegedly racially abused (John Walton/PA)
Nico Williams scored after being allegedly racially abused (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Atletico Madrid boosting their Champions League prospects at the expense of Athletic Bilbao was marred by claims of racism towards Nico Williams on Saturday evening.

The contest, which Atleti won 3-1 to go six points clear of fifth-placed Bilbao, was briefly halted after Williams drew attention to alleged racist sounds coming from the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano crowd.

Rodrigo Paul had put Atletico ahead after a quarter of an hour, but Williams equalised on the stroke of half-time at the same end where the alleged abuse occurred and he celebrated by pointing to his arm.

During half-time, Atletico said on X they are “against any act of racism or hatred” before Angel Correa and Unai Simon’s own goal made sure of victory for the hosts.

A LaLiga statement said: “There’s no place for racist or hateful behaviour in sport.

“LaLiga vehemently condemns any racist acts and will continue working to eradicate this inexcusable behaviour from our sport.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in