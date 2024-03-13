Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jan Oblak was the hero for Atletico Madrid as they beat Inter Milan on penalties to progress into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Inter, who reached the final of last year’s competition, went ahead at the Wanda Metropolitano through Federico Dimarco, but Diego Simeone’s team showed their usual never-say-die spirit.

Antoine Griezmann levelled instantly and a late effort by Memphis Depay sent the last-16 tie to extra-time where spot-kicks were required.

Atletico and Dortmund joined Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG in the quarter-finals (AP)

After Oblak thwarted Alexis Sanchez and Davy Klassen, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez smashed his effort from 12 yards high and wide to send the LaLiga outfit through to the last eight.

Inter had claimed a narrow 1-0 win at the San Siro on February 20 and, after they weathered an initial Atletico storm, they went ahead after 33 minutes.

A brilliant team move produced the opener with captain Martinez dropping deep before Nicolo Barella burst forward on the left and cut back for Dimarco to fire beyond Oblak.

The home crowd were stunned, but Atletico responded within two minutes through Griezmann’s first goal since January 18.

Koke sent the ball back into the area and Inter defender Benjamin Pavard’s sliced clearance landed perfectly for Griezmann to swivel and smash into the corner for his 19th goal of the campaign.

Griezmann pulled one back immediately after Dimarco’s opener (REUTERS)

Simeone’s team still needed another goal to keep the tie alive and were frustrated for the majority of the second half until substitute Depay stepped up.

Depay was sent on with 11 minutes of normal time left and scored eight minutes later after he collected Koke’s pass and rifled into the bottom corner.

There was still time for Atletico to fashion one final chance, but Rodrigo Riquelme blasted over at the back post in stoppage time to ensure extra time was required.

Chances were few and far between during the additional 30 minutes and penalties were needed to determine the quarter-finalist.

Oblak starred with saves to deny Sanchez and Klaassen before Inter captain Martinez drilled his spot-kick off target to hand Atletico a 3-2 win on penalties.

Jadon Sancho scored for the second consecutive match to help fire Borussia Dortmund into the last eight with a 2-0 win over PSV.

After a 1-1 draw in Eindhoven last month, it was a winner-takes-all tie at Westfalenstadion and the hosts made the perfect start.

Only three minutes were on the clock when PSV failed to clear their lines and Julian Brandt teed up Sancho, who took a touch before he curled into the bottom corner.

Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, put Dortmund in control (AP)

It was the England international’s second goal since his January loan move from Manchester United and put Edin Terzic’s men in control of the second leg.

While Dortmund were ahead, it was only a slender advantage and it remained 1-0 until half-time but a second appeared to arrive with 13 minutes left.

Niclas Fullkrug fired home from a Marco Reus free kick but the goal was disallowed for offside and PSV remained one goal away from sending the last-16 clash to extra-time.

The big moment for the Dutch club occurred deep into stoppage time when Luuk de Jong played a one-two with Jordan Teze and had only Gregor Kobel to beat, but blazed over and seconds later it was 2-0.

From the resulting free kick, a slip by Isaac Babadi allowed Reus a clear run at goal and Dortmund’s talisman slotted home to clinch their place in the quarter-finals.

PA